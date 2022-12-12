SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

