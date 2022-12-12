SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

