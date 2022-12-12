Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 2.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 51.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

