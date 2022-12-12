SVB Wealth LLC Buys 21,763 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 780.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 126,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 763.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 301,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 273,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

