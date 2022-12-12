SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $201.77 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

