Mather Group LLC. Has $52,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.80 ($6.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.50 ($6.84) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.50 ($5.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

