Mather Group LLC. Invests $203,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

