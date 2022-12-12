Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

