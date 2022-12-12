Mather Group LLC. Sells 782 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.79. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

