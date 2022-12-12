Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

