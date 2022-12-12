Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $181.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

