Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $20.21 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

