Colony Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $483.58 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.65 and a 200-day moving average of $434.48.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

