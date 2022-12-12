Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,810,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,566,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $179.05 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average is $244.19. The company has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

