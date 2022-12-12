Colony Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 127.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 94,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 572,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

