Colony Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $218.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

