RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

