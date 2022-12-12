Colony Group LLC Acquires 539 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $58.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.36. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

