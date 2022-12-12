Colony Group LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark lowered their price target on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

