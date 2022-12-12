RMB Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

