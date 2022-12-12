Colony Group LLC Acquires 331 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of WESCO International worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $283,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WESCO International Price Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $121.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.