Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646,475 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,441,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 133.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,250. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

