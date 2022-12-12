Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $483.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

