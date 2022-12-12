Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $943,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.