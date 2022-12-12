RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.