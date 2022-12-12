Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lear were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lear by 33.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Lear by 26.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 115.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,767,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $130.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,114 shares of company stock worth $6,040,402. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.