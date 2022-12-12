RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,230,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

