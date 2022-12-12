2,629 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Novartis by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.