Colony Group LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.10 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

