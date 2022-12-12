Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 33,984 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,984 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.64% of Hamilton Lane worth $22,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 235,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $153.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

