Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $314.54 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.05% of Trane Technologies worth $314,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

