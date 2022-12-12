Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xylem were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $904,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Xylem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

