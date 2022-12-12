Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Sells 10,319.57 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Danis sold 10,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.03, for a total value of 10,319.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately 500,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Richard Danis sold 6,274 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.01, for a total value of 6,336.74.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.9 %

RGTI opened at 0.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 1.60 and a 200-day moving average of 3.37. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.98 and a 12-month high of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.06. The business had revenue of 2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 4.33.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

