Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avantor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Avantor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

