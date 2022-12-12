Insider Buying: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Buys $19,999.98 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) CFO Brian Lenz acquired 6,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $19,999.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,034,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.5 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

