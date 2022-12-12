Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 102,353 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.87% of Vulcan Materials worth $352,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $182.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

