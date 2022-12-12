Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

