Colony Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,028 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $46.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

