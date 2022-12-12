Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $233.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.77 and its 200-day moving average is $233.82. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.