Colony Group LLC Purchases 511 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

