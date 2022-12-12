Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

