Colony Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.73 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

