Colony Group LLC Buys 21,408 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 863.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

