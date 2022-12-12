Colony Group LLC Purchases 73 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $609.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.49. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

