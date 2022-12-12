First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 211.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FRC opened at $116.98 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.84.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.