Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG stock opened at $270.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

