Mather Group LLC. Sells 149 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average of $311.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

