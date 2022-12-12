Mather Group LLC. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 212,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 850,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after buying an additional 454,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 880.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 586,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 526,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

