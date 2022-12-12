Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $362.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

