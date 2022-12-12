RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $109.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

